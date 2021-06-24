Houston Texans: Could Brevin Jordan buck the young tight end trend?

Dana Holgorsen came to Houston to win some games and seemingly throw the rock around the field. Technically, he’s done both, but fans are hoping both show some progress in 2021. Houston’s passing game has been far from elite, and many are wondering what’s going to happen with Marquez Stevenson gone. Certain pieces feel like they have potential, but it also feels like we’ve been saying that since Holgorsen arrived. Oh, and Houston just parted ways with the receivers coach this offseason, so there’s that. Can the passing game explode this year? It feels like it could, but no one’s really sure.