Houston Texans: Could Brevin Jordan buck the young tight end trend?
The Houston Texans had limited draft capital in the 2021 NFL Draft, and put most of their picks towards the offensive side of the football. With the current state of affairs surrounding Deshaun Watson, Houston opted for a quarterback early in the third round, selecting Stanford’s Davis Mills. The Texans then selected Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins, then selected Miami tight end Brevin Jordan on day three. They rounded out the draft with Roy Lopez.nflmocks.com