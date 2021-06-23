Cancel
Trumansburg, NY

Edward John Riley

ithaca.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward John Riley, age 75, of Trumansburg, NY, passed away at Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca, NY, on June 13, 2021. You may know him as Ed, Unk or EJ. He was born on December 26, 1945, in Boston, Massachusetts, a son of the late Edward W. and Mary M. (Megley) Riley. Ed honorably served his country in Vietnam in the United States Army but was a Firefighter by trade for many years in Brookline, MA. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, always willing to lend a hand to anyone who asked.

