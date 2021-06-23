La Fiesta De Las Seis Banderas Returned With Bowing Duchesses, White-Tie Escorts And Bare-Back Beauties

Looking over the black-tie crowd in the foyer of the Anatole’s Chantilly Ballroom on Saturday, June 5, La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas Co-chairs Michaela Dyer and Kim Quinn were grateful that the weather hadn’t interfered with any of the week’s activities. True, the night before the Fiesta Under the Stars had had its issues with air conditioning and valet parking. But that was the only hiccup that they had encountered.