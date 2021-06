Manny Pacquiao Claps Back At Floyd Mayweather Regarding His Choice Of Opponents. These old rivals will never give it up. Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao may never be friends. The former beat the latter back in 2015, after years of planning. After the f*ght, the tension continued. Recently, Mayweather took a petty shot at Pacquiao in an interview. "Pacquiao at his age [42], which is sad, has to f*ght. I'm financially set, and I want to make everybody hear this," he gloated.