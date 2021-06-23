Willmar City Council choses Spicer's Leslie Valiant for city administrator

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council last night gave the go-ahead to offer a contract to Spicer City Administrator Leslie Valiant to become Willmar's next city administrator. Valiant was in Willmar Tuesday for a tour and interviews, and the council held a special meeting last night and voted 8-to-0 to have search firm Baker Tilly work on a contract offer. Mayor Marv Calvin says they would like Valiant to replace Brian Gramentz who retired earlier this month. Willmar Municipal Utilities General Manager John Harren has been acting as interim administrator, and will continue to do so into early July...