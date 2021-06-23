Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks 6/23/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds
The Eastern Conference Finals are set and no one expected the Hawks to make it this far. Many people thought that they would lose to the Knicks in the first round and everyone thought they would lose to the 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. But the Hawks are still here and they are led by Trae Young who has iced this team into their first Eastern Conference Finals since the AL Horford and Paul Millsap Atlanta team in 2015.