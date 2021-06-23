Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks 6/23/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($18,000) vs Hawks- Giannis is easily the best player in this series and one of the safest picks of the entire slate. Obviously, the price is very steep but he has returned what is needed from him. He comes into this game averaging 32.4 PPG 12.4 RPG 5.4 APG on 60% shooting which translates to over 60 FPPG in the last 5. He is hitting his free throws and it doesn’t look like the Hawks have anybody that can slow him down and stop him from coming into the lane. He has been on the injury report with a calf injury but it didn’t seem to hinder him in game 3 and he should be near 100% tonight.