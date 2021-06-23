Surf City Marathon Discount Code 2021

This home cannot be shown until June 1st. A Bayfront opportunity like no other! 126 ft. on the water, corner lot, unobstructed bay views for as far as the eye can see, and a dock that will accommodate a 50 ft. boat. This non-reverse living home encompasses 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 3 family rooms. Walls of windows on both floors shed all of the rooms with tons of natural light. The first floor offers an open concept living room, eat-in kitchen, an oversized family room, two bedrooms, and one full bath. Easy access to the outdoors adds to the convenience of outdoor dining, lounging, game playing, and sunset watching. There is something to be said for stepping out your backdoor and hopping on your boat or jet-skis. This is also a great spot to kayak and paddleboard. The second floor boasts a massive ensuite with floor-to-ceiling windows and a one-of-a-kind view. A family room, junior ensuite, two guest bedrooms, and a full hall bath round out the second-floor space. This home offers an abundance of space for family and friends to spread out and enjoy. There is plenty of room for a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, and fire pit if desired. This home's location makes enjoying all of the shops, restaurants, and amusements Surf City has to offer a breeze while you can walk or bike to them all. The home is being sold turnkey.