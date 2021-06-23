Cancel
Politics

Inslee teases eviction moratorium extension

By Tim Gruver
thecentersquare.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Washington's eviction moratorium is poised to end by the end of this month, but Gov. Jay Inslee says he may extend it. The prospect would fall in line with some Washington cities like Seattle and Kirkland, which have chosen to extend their local eviction bans through Sept. 30. The extensions follow months-long calls by local tenant unions and housing advocacy groups to ban evictions through at least the end of 2021.

www.thecentersquare.com
