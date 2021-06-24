Cancel
Lifestyle

Woman Gives Birth in Airport Restroom, Names Baby After the Destination’s Three-Digit Code

Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A baby was born inside an airport restroom Sunday. And the new mom named her little girl after the airport’s three-letter IATA and FAA code. Plus, Delta reportedly asked an LAX-bound actor to get off his flight. Those are some of the day’s travel-related headlines I thought you, too, may...

renespoints.boardingarea.com
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lifestyle
Twitter
FAA
Lifestylekiss951.com

Mom Delivers Baby Named Mia In Miami Airport

Miami International Airport had an unexpected arrival on Father’s Day when a mother delivered her baby there. Just after her flight from Chicago landed, the mom went into labor and gave birth to a baby girl in a restroom near Gate D43, according to airport spokesman Greg Chin. The baby...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Stephen Amell Removed from Flight After Allegedly Berating Wife

6:01 AM PT -- Stephen just released a statement regarding the incident, saying, "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."
Air TravelHuffingtonPost

Woman Whose Wheelchair Delta Broke Reveals Hellish Truth About Flying While Disabled

There’s much more to a viral video that left millions of people heartbroken. Last month, model and wheelchair user Bri Scalesse posted a TikTok that received over 16 million views. The video showed her friend Gabrielle deFiebre, a 32-year-old quadriplegic, crying after she flew from New York City to Phoenix on May 21 because Delta broke the wheels of her chair.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Another Delta Flight Has Been Forced to Divert Due to a Drunk “Out of Control” Passenger

A Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York JFK was forced to divert to Detroit on Thursday night after a passenger created a “threat” to the aircraft. The incident occurred less than a week after a Delta flight attendant was hailed a hero after he had to jump on and hogtie a disruptive passenger who tried to break into the flight deck on another flight from Los Angeles.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Man jumps from moving plane at LA airport after trying to break into cockpit

A passenger jumped out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport after unsuccessfully trying to breach the cockpit, authorities said.United Express flight 5365, operated by SkyWest, was leaving its gate at LAX around 7pm local time on Friday for Salt Lake City when a disturbance occurred inside the plane.A man attempted to breach the cockpit door before successfully opening the service door of the plane and sliding down the emergency slide onto the tarmac.Authorities took the man into custody where he was treated for non-threatening injuries before taking him to a hospital.The disruption forced the plane to return to the gate where it was delayed for three hours before taking off after 10pm local time.The FBI was investigating the incident.No one else on board the aircraft was injured during the altercation.But this came just one day after a driver crashed through a fence at the FedEx cargo facility and drove onto LAX’s runways.Police chased the vehicle as it crossed through the airfield before they were able to detain the driver.No one was injured during the incident but two runways were closed for a brief period.The Associated Press contributed to this report
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Mail

Bodycam footage captures moment off-duty flight attendant, 34, was arrested after he forced Delta plane to land early by seizing the intercom and 'vowing to bring the jet down'

Body-camera footage captured the moment an off-duty flight attendant was arrested after he forced a Delta plane to land early by seizing the intercom and threatening to bring the aircraft down. Oklahoma police said they found Stephon Jamar Duncan, 34, flex cuffed and seated on the first row of the...