Ghostvax: What to do if your COVD vaccination card is incomplete

If the pandemic is over, no one told COVID-19. The Delta variant of the virus is "more transmissible" and responsible for rising cases in certain areas in America. The World Health Organization just recommended everyone wear masks after vaccination. And Los Angeles County said the same. So what should you do? Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), went on Good Morning America yesterday to offer some guidance. Read on for five pieces of key advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.