California ranks 6th worst in new economic outlook analysis

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs in June, according to the nonfarm payroll employment report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected a gain of approximately 706,000 jobs. The BLS also revised the May job gains upward from 559,000 to 583,000. In April, the job gains were revised up from 266,000 to 269,000. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate increased from 5.8 percent in May to 5.9 percent in June, which was higher than the 5.6 percent predicted by economists. Additionally, state governments during June added 69,000 jobs while local governments added 124,000, according to CNS news.