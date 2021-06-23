Cancel
California ranks 6th worst in new economic outlook analysis

By The Center Square
thecentersquare.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia finished 45th in a study by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) that examined the 50 states’ economic outlooks based on 15 policy measures. The economic outlook ranking for California examined such variables as top marginal personal income tax rate (13.3 percent) and top marginal corporate income tax rate (8.84 percent). Other measures examined include property and sales tax burdens, existence of estate or inheritance taxes, debt service as a percentage of tax revenue and the number of public employees per 10,000 people.

www.thecentersquare.com
