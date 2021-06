MINNETRISTA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Keegan Oyugi, the recent Crown College graduate, has been missing for nearly two weeks now and his family is feeling helpless. "We don’t know what to do, we have no leads, no nothing," said Mirriam Oyugi, Keegan’s mother. "So we’re appealing to the public, we’re appealing to whomever who can come out and help us. It’s my son and I want to find him I want to know what happened to him."