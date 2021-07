(Willmar MN-) After 27 years with the Willmar Police Department, Officer Gene Schneider has retired. His last day on the job was yesterday. Schneider spent most of his time as a DARE instructor and police liason officer at Willmar High School. He also has taught drivers' education, health and career oriented classes. Schneider says through the years he's seen changes in technology and increasing acceptance of marijuana use in society. And DARE has worked an anti-bullying theme into it's curriculum. But Schneider says one thing that hasn't changed is a need to be kind...