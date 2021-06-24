July Events In Los Angeles

Photo by Min An from Pexels

Now that Los Angeles is coming back to life, events are storming up. Here are a few that you should watch out for in July.

Legacies of Exchange: Chinese Contemporary Art from The Yuz Foundation: July 4 2021 - March 13 2022

This is a collaborative exhibition of contemporary Chinese art. The featured artists include Ai Weiwei, Huang Yong Ping, Wang Guangyi, Xu Bing, and Yue Minjun, and their pieces have been created in response to international trade, political conflict, and global artistic exchange.

AmericaFest: July 4th

Held at the Rose Bowl, this explosive celebration of all things red, white and blue is easily the biggest show in L.A. The fireworks don’t shoot off until 9 pm, but the Rose Bowl opens hours earlier on Independence Day, starting with kid-friendly carnival fun, with an in-stadium program including motocross stunts and a tribute to JPL.

Cinespia Cemetery Screenings: Until July 31st

It isn’t summer in L.A. until the first cemetery screening brings hoards of movie-lovers to Hollywood Forever, toting folding chairs, picnic blankets, snack spreads, and a whole lot of booze.

Cinespia brings classic cult favorites to the hallowed resting place of such Old Hollywood greats.

The 20th anniversary season kicks off with a Pride Month screening of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and for the Fourth of July, you’ll find a weekend of fireworks-filled showings of Dazed and Confused and Dirty Dancing. The rest of the months includes the likes of The Silence of the Lambs, The Addams Family, Pulp Fiction, and The Wizard of Oz.

Smorgasburg LA: July 4-Nov 72021

After a long break, Smorgasburg L.A. is coming back starting July 4th.

Melrose Rooftop Theatre: July 4th-July 30 2021

One of the best and most ultra-chic restaurants and rooftop bars. E.P. & L.P., is serving more than handcrafted cocktails and modern American bites. The spot also hosts Melrose Rooftop Theatre, an outdoor screening series that runs from July to November on the rooftop space attached to its open-air bar, L.P.

Boat Cinema: July 2nd-Sept 26th

Boat Cinema will present movie screenings literally on Castaic Lake every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this summer. You can rent an electric mini boat that can seat up to five people, a shallow-water inflatable island for six.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.