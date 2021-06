Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons is not the most popular figure in the City of Brotherly Love at the start of the workweek. Following some horrific offensive and shooting displays in the second-round playoff series versus the Atlanta Hawks that Philadelphia lost, Simmons admitted: "I ain't shoot well from the line this series." The 24-year-old made only 34.2% of his free throws during the entire postseason, and Sixers coach Doc Rivers told reporters after Sunday's defeat that he couldn't answer if Simmons could be the starting guard for a championship team. Rivers said Monday he remains "very bullish" on Simmons, but BetOnline.ag currently lists the betting odds at -450 that Simmons will be with a different team when the 2021-22 NBA season opens in October.