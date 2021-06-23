Willmar Fests 2021 is underway

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Fests 2021 officially begins Wednesday morning with coffee, fun at the pool, a bike ride, pie and ice cream, and an outdoor concert. Willmar Fests President James Miller says last year would have been the 75th anniversary of the start of Willmar Fests' pre-cursor, Kaffe Fest, so they will be celebrating it this year. Miller says things begin with a nod to Kaffe Fest, with coffee at The Goodness Coffee House in Downtown Willmar with the Willmar Fests ambassador candidates, and reigning royalty...