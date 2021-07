(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill that allows the state to use federal taxpayer money to pay back a federal loan also funded by taxpayers. DeWine signed House Bill 168, which allocates more than $2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money to several areas, including repaying a $1.5 billion loan the state used to shore up Ohio’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. That, according to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, should help businesses avoid large increases in unemployment payroll taxes.