New Bills Player Said He Signed With Buffalo to Win a Super Bowl

By Chris Owen
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 6 days ago
Being a 30-year-old Bills fan, there really wasn't a lot to celebrate with the team for nearly 20 years. My first football memory was the Music City Miracle (Homerun Throwback), and it was pretty desolate for 17 years. The last two seasons have been great though and 2020 was the...

wblk.com
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#American Football#The Music City Miracle#Afc East#Afc Championship#Bills Wire Of Usa Today
