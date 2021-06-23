Cancel
Granbury, TX

Golf: Holbrook laps field at state stroke play, NHS' Wright cracks top 10

By Clay Horning
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 6 days ago
Norman High’s Carson Wright hits his ball at the Jimmie Austin Club Wednesday. Wright shot 72 to finish at even-par 144. Kyle Phillips The Transcript

Jake Holbrook, out of Granbury, Texas, has not been a name often penciled into Oklahoma Golf coach Ryan Hybl’s starting five.

Over the 2020-21 academic year, his sophomore year, he did not take part in any tournaments for the Sooners. As a true freshman in the 2019-2020 academic year, he played in three events.

Next year, however, may be different. If what happened at the Oklahoma Golf Association’s State Stroke Play Championship is any indication, it will be.

Playing on the course the Sooners call home, the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Holbrook lapped the field, firing off a 6-under par 66 on Tuesday and following it up with a 67 on Wednesday.

Holbrook’s 11-under par 133 total was six strokes better than his nearest pursuer, Yukon native Lane Wallace, who is also a member of the Oklahoma program.

Holbrook scorched the front nine in both rounds, carding a pair of 4-under 32s, made only one bogey over the entire 36 holes and recorded 12 birdies, including four in succession that lone bogey, a 4 on the par 3 second hole in Wednesday’s final round.

The best score turned in by a Norman product was Norman High’s Carson Wright, the fifth -place finisher at the most recent Class 6A state golf tournament, who finished alone in ninth place after back-to-back rounds of even par 72.

Norman North product Charlie Jackson, who just finished his freshman year on Abilene Christian’s golf team, was one of six players tied in 13th place after rounds of 74 and 73.

Other Norman golfers to make the 18-hole cut included J.R. Hurley (73-75 148), Payte Owen (72-76 148) and Ryan Bell (74-78 152).

Parker Payne, who won the most recent Class 5A state tournament in his freshman year at Noble, followed an opening 72 with a closing 79.

The next OGA state championship on the calendar is the Senior State Amateur, taking place July 12-15 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Tulsa.

