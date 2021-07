(The Center Square) – Seattle may be the most vaccinated city in the nation, but it's also the most ill-prepared metro area to weather a historic heatwave. For years, Seattle was one of the last places you could beat the heat by flipping a switch. While around 91% of U.S. homes have air conditioning, 44% of Seattle homes come with central cooling, according to the American Housing Survey. That's the lowest in the nation, next to San Francisco and Portland, and is up from 31% in 2013.