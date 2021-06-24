Cancel
Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes slumping Gleyber Torres will power up again

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Boone believes Gleyber Torres has gotten away from his hitting mechanics, but a return to form will also mean a return to the Torres of yesteryear. Torres, who went into Wednesday’s game with only three homers, has seen a significant power dip since a breakout 2019 season, and only has two hits in his last nine games (2-for-33).

