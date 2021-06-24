Cancel
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Izuku's Historic Mistake

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia's latest chapter has revealed a major mistake that Izuku Midoriya has made in his career as Deku. My Hero Academia's latest arc has been darker than anything else the series has explored before - not so much for the battles and death that's occurring as All For One enters his final battle with Izuku, All Might, and other top pro heroes - but because of the general tone of the series. Izuku has unlocked the full power of One For All and stepped away from U.A. High School and his schoolmates in order to finish the battle with All For One and Tomura Shigaraki - but that solo mission may be taking too much of a toll.

comicbook.com
