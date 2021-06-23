Benson man arrested after chase in Redwood County
(Redwood Falls MN-) A Benson man is under arrest after a high speed chase that began near Jackpot Junction Casino. At 8 last night the Redwood County Sheriff's office was told a stolen vehicle had been last observed near Highway 71 and County Road 2. Redwood County Deputies began searching the area and located the vehicle at the Oyate Convenience Store near Jackpot Junction Casino. The driver of the vehicle fled from deputies and lead officers on a high speed pursuit. The vehicle was eventually stopped at a residence in Wanda. The driver, identified as Tanner William Jarvis of Benson, was arrested and transported to the Redwood County Jail. Redwood County So was assisted by RWFPD during the pursuit.www.willmarradio.com