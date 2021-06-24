Centre for Neuro Skills opens in Bee Cave, could treat COVID-19 patients with brain injuries
A new facility is opening in Bee Cave that could have a hand in treating COVID-19 patients in need of rehabilitation for brain injuries related to the virus. The Centre for Neuro Skills, which already has three sites in Texas, specializes in treating patients with different kinds of brain injuries, which includes a percentage of those with the longest-lasting symptoms from coronavirus, according to Chief Medical Officer Matthew Ashely.