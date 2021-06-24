Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bee Cave, TX

Centre for Neuro Skills opens in Bee Cave, could treat COVID-19 patients with brain injuries

Austin American-Statesman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new facility is opening in Bee Cave that could have a hand in treating COVID-19 patients in need of rehabilitation for brain injuries related to the virus. The Centre for Neuro Skills, which already has three sites in Texas, specializes in treating patients with different kinds of brain injuries, which includes a percentage of those with the longest-lasting symptoms from coronavirus, according to Chief Medical Officer Matthew Ashely.

www.statesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Bee Cave, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neuro#Covid 19#Exercise#Oxygen#Behavioral Therapy#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19 can cause severe inflammation in the brain

Both during and after infection with the Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, patients may suffer from severe neurological symptoms, including anosmia, the loss of taste and smell typically associated with COVID-19. Along with direct damage caused by the virus, researchers suspect a role for excessive inflammatory responses in the disease. In a new...
Public Healthnewagebd.net

13 patients die at RMCH Covid-19 units

A total of 13 patients died at the Covid units of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in 24 hours till Wednesday morning. RMCH director Brigadier Shameem Yazdany told New Age that, of the deceased, five were positive for Covid-19 while the rest died with symptoms of Covid infection before testing their samples.
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

FACT FINDERS: COVID-19 possible effects on the brain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’ve had COVID-19, a new study out of the United Kingdom suggests there could be long-term consequences for your brain. The study looked at brain imaging before and after a COVID-19 infection. Researchers found there could be long-term loss of brain tissue. They...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Could urine tests predict kidney injury and mortality in COVID-19?

A team of scientists from the Columbia University, New York, has recently identified a potential biomarker to predict acute kidney injury in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. By analyzing urine samples of 444 COVID-19 patients, they have revealed that the urinary level of neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL) can be used to determine the severity and duration of acute kidney and tubular injuries, as well as to predict the risk of mortality in acute COVID-19 patients. The study is currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server.
Public Healthfox2detroit.com

Nasal spray could potentially treat COVID-19, NIH says

BETHESDA, Md. - The director for the National Institutes of Health announced this week the progress of a nasal spray being developed to treat COVID-19. "I’m pleased to share progress in the development of a specially engineered therapeutic antibody that could be delivered through a nasal spray. Preclinical studies also suggest it may work even better than existing antibody treatments to fight COVID-19, especially now that new SARS-CoV-2 "variants of concern" have become increasingly prevalent," said NIH director Dr. Francis Collins.
Public Healthcaymannewsservice.com

Staff treating COVID patient isolated

(CNS) UPDATED: Health Service Authority staff members treating the traveller who has been admitted to the Critical Care Unit suffering from COVID-19 symptoms have been isolated as a result of their potential exposure to the patient, who is “highly symptomatic”. The traveller, who has not been vaccinated, was coming to the end of their 14-day quarantine period when they were taken to hospital.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

COVID-19 leads to cognitive and behavioral problems in patients

COVID-19 patients suffer from cognitive and behavioral problems two months after being discharged from hospital, a new study presented at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) has found. Issues with memory, spatial awareness and information processing problems were identified as possible overhangs from the virus in...
Public HealthWECT

COVID-19 may alter brain, study claims

(CNN) - A new study shows people infected with COVID-19 may experience some loss of gray matter in the brain. The study out of the UK indicates the areas of the brain affected are the ones that control smell and taste. That finding correlates with the most commonly reported symptoms...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is how even a mild COVID infection could modify your brain

Loss of taste and/or smell, states of confusion or delirium, loss of bearings, migraines, 'mental fog...' We now know that the neurological manifestations of COVID-19 can be very varied. What is less understood are the medium and long-term consequences of an infection on the human brain, even a trivial or asymptomatic one.
IndustryBusiness Insider

FDA Authorizes Genentech's Actemra To Treat Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said Thursday that its Actemra or tocilizumab has received an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients (2 years of age and older) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

How Aussie drugs in the pipeline could treat COVID-19

While widespread vaccination is key in our fight against COVID-19, people who are infected still need better treatment to improve their chance of survival and making a full recovery. Early on, the world had high hopes for a range of repurposed medications which had previously been approved to treat other...
New Orleans, LAhpnonline.com

Treating MIS-C and COVID-19 in children

An analysis conducted by a group of investigators at children’s hospitals found that children and adolescents with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) initially treated with intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) plus glucocorticoids had a lower risk of new or persistent cardiovascular dysfunction than IVIG alone, reported LSU Health New Orleans.