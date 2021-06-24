New Local Book Store Opens In Downtown Cuyahoga Falls

books Photo by Jaredd Craig on Unsplash

If you're a book lover in the Akron or Cuyahoga Falls area, I've got some great news for you. You already know about Books A Million in Akron and The Learned Owl in Stow. If you're like me, you've probably exhausted the library too. Shelf Life is a fantastic new book store located in downtown Cuyahoga Falls right next to Astrisk Coffee.

books Image Courtesy of Shelf Life

The space is warm, inviting and has a large selection of both new and used books. Best of all the books are extremely affordable. Most of the books are just one dollar. And these books are classics and bestsellers. I saw several copies of The Catcher In The Rye by J.D. Salinger. There were Lee Child books and Tom Clancy books as well as a wide variety of non-fiction books too.

There are even some children's books at Shelf Life. This is just one of the areas.

children's books Image Courtesy of Shelf Life

There is also a local author selection right in the middle of the store. How incredible is that? You can support other writers right in town. There were about 10 books featured in the local author section. I spoke with the owner and she was very knowledgable and helpful. She mentioned that you can even trade in some of your old books for store credit. If you would like you can just donate your old books to the store as well. Just be sure to bring in books that are in good condition, which are those that have not been marked or written in. You can even get a free book on your birthday. For the kids, they get two books on their birthday. How cool is that?

It's absolutely worth your time wondering over to this comfortable, cosy book haven. I'd even make an event of it. There is a wine store in the same building as Shelf Life. You could visit there to help support local Cuyahoga Falls businesses too. Then grab an amazing cup of coffee at Astrisk and then go to Shelf Life and find a nice book or two to enjoy.

Before you go: Shelf Life is not the easiest place to find. You need to know where it is located to find it easily. Right now, Google Maps has the location wrong. Here's the key to keep in mind: Shelf Life is located right next to Astrisk Coffee in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls. There is a sign, but you have to intentionally look for it. It's the door next to Astrisk that leads into the building. Shelf Life is downstairs. In the 2115 Front Street building. Keep that in mind and you'll be good to go. Happy reading. You'll be glad you stopped by. To learn more about Shelf Life, you can visit their Facebook page here.