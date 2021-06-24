Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles Mix; Gregory The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Charles Mix County in south central South Dakota Gregory County in south central South Dakota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dallas, or 20 miles southeast of Winner, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Dallas around 715 PM CDT. Gregory around 725 PM CDT. Burke around 735 PM CDT. Herrick around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Fairfax. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH