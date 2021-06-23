Privacy-focused Brave Search engine now out in beta

Most of us probably still use Google or at the very least Bing for our search needs but the past few years, we’re seeing some users becoming concerned about the data they’re giving up to big tech. So it’s an opportunity for search engines that have privacy in mind to make a move and get a portion of the market that may be looking for an alternative browser. Brave Search is now available as a public beta which you can access from the Brave browser or through any other browser by going to search.brave.com.