Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero Lakeside Wine Passport Kick-Off Party This Saturday

By Paso Robles Press
Posted by 
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEn9Y_0adYC8Hv00

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival Committee, in partnership with the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, is organizing a Wine Passport kick-off party this Saturday, Jun. 26 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the new Atascadero Lake Park Zoo Garden. This event is open to the public and is complimentary for Passport holders, $20 for general admission, $10 for designated drivers, and free for children under 18. Passports will be available for purchase at the gate. Admission includes tastings by Ancient Peak Winery, MEA Wines, Wild Fields Brewhouse, Dead Oak Brewing, Tent City Beer Co., and Bristol’s Cider House, as well as live music by Emily and the Hurricanes, a wine pull, and food by Big Pappas Wood Fired Pizza.

Passports can be purchased online or at the kick-off party for $75 and are valid until Dec. 31, so users have plenty of time to make full use of their Passport. A Passport provides access to complimentary tastings at eighteen wineries, four breweries, two distilleries, and one cidery. It also allows for complimentary corkage fees at participating restaurants around town. Passports have an estimated value of over $500.

Josh Cross, CEO of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, states: “We are looking forward to launching this new program on Saturday and celebrating with the Community at the Lake Park Zoo Garden. Then, starting on Sunday, I’ll be out on the wine and beer trail making full use of my Passport!”

For further information regarding the passport program, visit atascaderolakesidewinefestival.com or call the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce team at 805-466-2044.

The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeside, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Atascadero, CA
Lifestyle
Atascadero, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Festival#Kick Off#Restaurants#Passports#Mea Wines#Wild Fields Brewhouse#Dead Oak Brewing#Tent City Beer Co#Cider House#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Politics
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Pear Valley Vineyards named CCWC Winery of the Year

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce the winners of the 19th annual Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC), the Central Coast Spirits Competition (CCSC), and the Central Coast Vinegar Competition (CCVC). The blind-tasting event was held on Jun. 15 through the 17 at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the largest wine competition on California’s Central Coast, which encompasses ten counties stretching from Alameda to Ventura.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 06/21-06/27/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. June 21, 2021. 00:06— Maurilio...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Callie Twisselman Set to Open for Big & Rich

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce local country music star Callie Twisselman has been confirmed as the special guest for Big & Rich on Jul. 23. Ticket prices for the show are $50.50 (General Admission seating) and $100.50 (Reserved seating) and are on sale now ONLY at MidStateFair.com.
Templeton, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Fundraiser for the Templeton Recreation Foundation

TEMPLETON — Ike’s Love & Sandwiches featuring hundreds of iconic sandwiches on the menu, is having a Grand Opening Party on Tuesday, June 15 hosted by Ike, himself! And, the best part is all sales from in-store orders will go to the Templeton Recreation Foundation (from 5 to 9:00 p.m.). The Templeton Recreation Foundation (TRF) is a registered nonprofit (501 (c) 3) that supports the Templeton Recreation Department.
AnimalsPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Hot Pants By Lee Pitts

The thing I miss most from my childhood is raising steers for the fair. I’ve never found any activity since that provided the same competitiveness, camaraderie, financial reward, fun, or friendship. And when I say friendship, I’m talking about the relationship I had with those steers. They were some of the best friends I’ve ever had.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Warmer Weather Explodes with Fun! By Barbie Butz

Wow! It is so exciting to receive your press releases again now that things seem to be getting back to normal. Nonprofits are planning events, folks are “gathering” and sharing their lives, and I’ve even received some hugs from family members and friends!. Special congratulations to Paso Robles resident, and...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Being Thankful By Al Fonzi

Writing a story on “Being Thankful” on Memorial Day weekend may seem to be an odd topic but actually is quite relevant for the Day. Roberta and I recently took a trip east, exploring several rural communities where “the grass appeared to be greener.” Green it was, literally, so much so that you have to cut it twice a week as it rains frequently, creating spectacular vistas of mountains and fields, a sight normally seen on the Central Coast only a month or so each year.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Presents: The Secrets of Living Walls

SAN LUIS OBISPO — See how a living wall is made. Join Gage Willey, curator of Cal Poly’s Plant Conservatory, for a live demonstration and talk about the construction of Cal Poly’s new living plant wall on Saturday, Jun. 19 from 1 to 2 p.m. Learn how living walls are constructed and maintained, and get a peek at what the new facility plans to offer to the Cal Poly campus and greater San Luis Obispo community.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

The Stoller Portfolio: One Family Two Wineries

Paso Robles wine region takes pride in its diversity, with more than 40 different grape varieties planted throughout 11 sub-appellations. At any given winery it’s not uncommon to see a spectrum of wines ranging from Bordeaux and Rhône style varieties to Spanish and Italian and, of course, Paso’s heritage grape, zinfandel, all produced under one roof.
Templeton, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Now Open in Templeton

TEMPLETON — Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, featuring hundreds of iconic sandwiches on the menu, has officially opened its doors in Templeton. Kicking off on Jun. 15 is a weeklong celebration at Ike’s, including a fundraiser and official Grand Opening Party. The events will be hosted by the man, the myth, and the sandwich wizard himself—Ike Shehadeh—company founder and face behind the brand.