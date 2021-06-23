Cancel
Public Health

For the latest updates on COVID-19 visit the City Resources page.

 7 days ago

The next ADA Paratransit Advisory Committee meeting will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., via Zoom. Members of the public may participate in the meeting by accessing https://simivalley.zoom.us/j/98986857816, or telephonically by calling: 1 669 900-9128 - Meeting ID: 989 8685 7816. The ADA Paratransit Advisory Committee...

Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

COVID-19 update

This week the Effingham County Health Department received confirmation of two new positive cases of COVID-19, a boy under 10 and a woman in her 30s. On Tuesday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to Noon, the Health Department will have a second dose only Pfizer Clinic for individuals 12 and over, who had their first dose on or before June 8, 2021. There will also be a second dose Moderna Clinic on Thursday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to Noon for those 18 and over, who had their first dose on or before June 3, 2021. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.
Politicshillrag.com

Eastern Market Strategic Plan Goes Unfunded in FY22 Budget

Eastern Market Community Advisory Committee (EMCAC) Vice Chair Charles Burger and founding member Monte Edwards recently testified before the City Council’s Committee on Facilities and Procurement about the Eastern Market maintenance needs for FY22. At the June 16th hearing, the two pointed out neglected budget-related issues and highlighted the recent...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Addition of Dr. Ken Reed to Advisory Board

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN) and (OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Kenneth Reed, Medical Director at DermASAP, will join the ZEN Advisory Board effective immediately. Dr. Reed, a Harvard Medical School trained dermatologist, has 38 years of clinical experience in the state of Massachusetts. Dr. Reed will devote significant time and attention to advancing ZEN's topical therapeutic applications. In addition to his medical practice, he is the co-founder of Early Cell, a company focused on detection of circulating fetal cells in gestational mothers, and Lispiro, which focuses on fibrotic lung disorders. Dr. Reed has also been a Clinical Investigator for numerous pharma companies including Amgen, Astellas, Centocor (J&J) and Abbvie. He currently serves on the board of directors of Red Hill Biopharma - a NASDAQ-listed company - and sits on scientific advisory boards to a number of medical technology companies. Dr. Reed's expertise will lend itself immensely to identifying conditions that can be treated by ZEN's compound, potential modes of application, designing clinical trials, interfacing with contract resource organizations, involving key opinion leaders and facilitating introductions to pharmaceutical companies in the dermatology space.
Laurens County, SCgolaurens.com

District 55 board approves 2021-2022 reopening plan

At Monday’s Laurens District 55 Board of Trustees meeting, the board was asked to approve the 2021-2022 reopening plan. The board was asked to approve the second draft of the plan. The first draft was previously published and the second draft was released last week. The drafts were created with...
Indiana StateFox 59

Structural inspections of older buildings not required in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Following the collapse of a condominium building in Florida, FOX59 wanted to know whether Indiana requires inspections of older high-rise buildings. According to local structural engineers, there is no requirement for structural inspections once a building is occupied, so future inspections would be the decision of private owners. Only a change in use or reconstruction could trigger new building inspections.
Politicswfdd.org

Deadline Looms For Eligible Families Seeking One-Time $335 Payment From State

July 1 is the last day for families with children under the age of 17 to apply for a one-time $335 payment from the state. State lawmakers established the Extra Credit Grant program in 2020 using money from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. It was meant to help qualifying families with children by providing financial assistance with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic.
Texas StateInsurance Journal

Texas Seeks Applicants for Insurance Boards, Committees

The Texas Department of Insurance is accepting applications for these boards and committees:. Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan Governing Committee. Surplus Lines Stamping Office of Texas Board of Directors. Standard Request Form for Prior Authorization of Prescription Drug Benefits Advisory Committee. Texas Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Association...
HealthKVOE

Reports, CEO evaluation on Newman Regional Health board’s agenda

Updates will highlight the Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday. The updates start with the monthly financial report, followed by updates on COVID-19 response, operations and quality measures. Two executive sessions are planned, including one for evaluating CEO Bob Wright’s performance and one for discussing peer review and risk management matters.
Fort Dodge, IAMessenger

Funding broadband

Within the proposed bipartisan infrastructure bill, there should be grant money available for cities like Fort Dodge that are in the process of setting up their own municipal broadband system, according to U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley. “I’d assume you’d find grants in that $55 billion,” the Republican senator said Tuesday...
Muskogee County, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — Glance

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:. • Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 21 regular meeting. • Bid No. 15 — Awarded bid for mowing county properties to Heartland, sole compliant bidder. • Approved one-year renewals of...
Victoria, TXvictoriatx.org

Development Services assistant director appointed to international code committee

City of Victoria Assistant Director of Development Services Rick Madrid has been appointed to the International Code Council’s Residential Energy Code Consensus Committee for a three-year term. In this role, he will contribute to the development of building codes that promote energy efficiency and energy conservation in the construction of new residential buildings. The codes developed by the committee will form part of the International Energy Conservation Code, a set of efficiency standards used in all fifty states and multiple countries. Madrid is recognized through the International Code Council as a certified building official.
Small Businessrecordstar.com

Small Business Association reconvenes the council on underserved and rural communities

The Small Business Association (SBA) recently announced that it is reconvening the Council on Underserved Communities under the authority of the Federal Advisory Committee Act. In conjunction with the Biden-Harris Administration’s agenda, the restoration of the council will help support the SBA’s prioritization of equity across its programs and initiatives. The council will consist of 20 diverse stakeholders from every region of the country tasked with advising the SBA on strengthening and improving its strategies to help underserved communities.
AgricultureOccupational Health Safety

How OSHA Should Incorporate Food Plant Safety Mandates

All industries face safety hazards in the workplace. From construction sites to office desk jobs, companies tend to issue safety protocols that all employees should be aware of in the case of an incident. However, one specific industry that needs more mandates to protect its employees from illness or injury is the food manufacturing industry.
Washington, DCgwu.edu

Board of Trustees Approves Changing Name of Marvin Center

The George Washington University will change the name of the Cloyd Heck Marvin Center, the university’s student center, following the recommendation of a committee of students, faculty, staff and alumni. The renaming comes after the establishment of a framework to address requests for renaming on-campus buildings or memorials. The Board...
Archbold, OHCrescent-News

Northwest State board of trustees approves 2021-22 budget

ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday, June 25 on the Archbold campus. The meeting was highlighted by the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget discussion. The proposed budget included revenues of $26.4 million, and expenses of $26.1 million, for a surplus of roughly $300,000.