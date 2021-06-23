Moses Lake Freedom Festival Coming Up July 2nd-4th
The Moses Lake Freedom Festival is just over a week away, with this year’s event featuring country music star and Grand Ole Opry member Craig Morgan. According to a release by the Moses Lake Spring Festival Volunteer Committee, the three-day party kicks off Friday, July 2nd at noon with various food and commercial vendors. The vendors will be featured all three days of the festival. Friday rounds out with an outdoor family movie at 9:30 pm.www.kpq.com