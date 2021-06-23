Senator Shevrin Jones, Vice Chair of the Education Committee, to Embark on a Statewide Tour of all 12 Public Universities to Engage University Presidents
Florida Senator Shevrin Jones (SD-35) is today happy to announce a statewide tour of Florida’s 12 public universities over the coming weeks. The tour is an opportunity to engage university leadership across the state and hear from them directly ahead of the fall semester, especially important as we navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.capitalsoup.com