Game 2 of the Clippers’ first Western Conference finals will be remembered for blood, sweat and regret. For a third consecutive postseason series, the Clippers have lost the first two games. But the 104-103 loss at Phoenix Suns Arena, on an out-of-bounds lob that exploited a little-known rule with 0.8 seconds remaining, took more out of the Clippers because of how close they had come to evening the series ahead of returning to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday.