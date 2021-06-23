Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catskill, NY

Live music returns to Dutchman’s Landing after COVID hiatus

By Sam Raudins Columbia-Greene Media
hudsonvalley360.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe residents of Catskill and out-of-town concert lovers can rock out on the river all summer with a full season of Music in the Park. The Music in the Park 2021 concert series, sponsored by the Heart of Catskill Association, will continue Thursday at 7 p.m. with country band In The Dust. The free-admission concerts will be held every Thursday until Sept. 2 at Dutchman’s Landing. Guests are asked to bring chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn, according to the event’s website.

www.hudsonvalley360.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catskill, NY
Government
City
Catskill, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dutchman#Live Music#Hear Music#Hiatus#Covid#Second Chance Band#The Urban Pioneers 8 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Arizona StateNBC News

Supreme Court upholds restrictive Arizona voting laws in test of Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two election laws in the 2020 battleground state of Arizona that challengers said make it harder for minorities to vote. The case was an important test for what's left of one of the nation's most important civil rights laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which the Supreme Court scaled back in 2013. A remaining provision allows lawsuits claiming that voting changes would put minority voters at a disadvantage in electing candidates of their choice.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

India Oxenberg says Allison Mack personally apologized for abuse ahead of NXIVM sentencing: It 'seemed honest'

India Oxenberg says she's made a lot of headway in terms of forgiving Allison Mack for her involvement in NXIVM. The 30-year-old, who is the daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, was recruited to NXIVM's master-slave sorority known as DOS by Mack, 38. Shortly after Mack learned her fate on Wednesday – a three-year prison sentence and $20,000 fine for crimes she pleaded guilty to in 2019 – India told Fox News in a statement that she was "still in a state of disbelief."