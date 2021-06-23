Live music returns to Dutchman’s Landing after COVID hiatus

The residents of Catskill and out-of-town concert lovers can rock out on the river all summer with a full season of Music in the Park. The Music in the Park 2021 concert series, sponsored by the Heart of Catskill Association, will continue Thursday at 7 p.m. with country band In The Dust. The free-admission concerts will be held every Thursday until Sept. 2 at Dutchman’s Landing. Guests are asked to bring chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn, according to the event’s website.