Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Costco

DANNY TYREE: Is your refrigerator running?

By DANNY TYREE Syndicated columnist
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf some retro prankster had asked me a week ago, “Is your refrigerator running?,” my reply would have been, “It’s complicated.”. (Actually, I would have reported the scamp to the authorities. In these enlightened times, “Is your refrigerator running?” obviously dredges up traumatic memories of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. Or something. When you factor in all the Name-Brand-Products-Which-Must-Not-Be-Named that have systemically occupied shelf space in such kitchen appliances, it’s enough to make you grab a bottle of aspirin! But the cotton…Aaarrrggghhh!)

www.djournal.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Refrigerator#Light Bulbs#Plumbing#Tech#Covid#The Bermuda Triangle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Costco
Related
Family RelationshipsJacksonville Journal Courier

Commentary: Danny Tyree - A guide to being the best dad ever

My new supervisor anticipates being a first-time father in a few months. I hope he doesn’t become one of those fathers. Most fathers take a laid back, minimalist approach. But a few are overly competitive about being cool, outshining mom or presenting a perfect-parent image to their peers. (“Yeah, I’m keeping up with the Joneses – using my Army surplus helicopter-parent helicopter. Run, Joneses, run!”)
Lifestylemyrecipes.com

This Hack Turns Any Cheese in Your Refrigerator into Instant (Delicious) Queso

Melty cheese is one of my all-time favorite things. The goo of a fantastic grilled cheese. That stretch of a great pizza with extra cheese. A pot of bubbling fondue. A heavy ladle of queso over a pile of tortilla chips. Mac. And. Cheese. Full stop. I am also an unapologetic fan of American cheese. I like it best for topping burgers, and do not stand betwixt me and a bowl of Velveeta Rotel dip or you might lose an arm. There is nothing at all wrong with American cheese, and I think those who deride it as "not food" are missing the point. Would I slap a brick of American on a cheese board? Nope. But I am an equal opportunity cheese lover, and my fridge always has some good old yellow American right there next to the triple cream brie and Bulgarian feta.
ShoppingFood & Wine

If You're Not Cleaning Your Refrigerator Shelves, You Need to Buy These Liners

There are certain areas of my kitchen that I clean constantly: my countertops, my floors, my sink. Then there are the places I scrub every other month or so, like the oven or microwave. And then there's my fridge. Of course I toss expired food and drinks out regularly, but as for giving its shelves a deep clean? That only happens once in a blue moon.
Posted by
Mashed

The Truth About 'Refrigerator Flavor'

Have you ever taken a piece of food out of the fridge that tastes a bit off? It hasn't quite gone bad, but it definitely isn't right. Well, you could be dealing with a case of "refrigerator flavor," a phenomena that seems to happen to food when it sits too long in the refrigerator or freezer.
AmazonOrlando Sentinel

Best dorm refrigerators of 2021

Dorm rooms are notoriously small, and some campuses try to squeeze in as many as six students into one unit. While certain dorms have kitchens, these are usually quite compact and rarely well stocked. This means most pupils have to rely on the cafeteria for their meals. However, students working with a budget need an affordable way to enjoy drinks and snacks when the meal halls are closed. And keeping a mini-refrigerator in their dorm room makes it possible for hungry students to keep refreshments nearby, even when space is tight.
Public HealthTexarkana Gazette

Zen and the art of refrigerator maintenance

For years, I've tried to pass along the joy that comes with spit-shining plexiglas. I've gushed over the rewards of scraping up caked-on catsup. I've heralded the power that comes with throwing out expired milk. I've presented with fanfare the jelly jars I organized by color along the freshly scrubbed refrigerator door.
AnimalsLifehacker

How and When to Clean Your (Probably) Disgusting Bird Feeder

Bird feeders can be a tranquil and welcoming environment for birds—unless they’re not properly cared for. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, bird feeders spread diseases like salmonellosis, trichomoniasis, pigeon paramyxovirus, and avian pox. In other cases, old wet seeds can grow mold and mildew, harming the birds who feed on them. All of these circumstances are life-threatening to birds, so keeping your feeder clean is an important part of the process.
homedit.com

What To Do If Your Toilet Keeps Running

One of the most annoying problems you can have in your house is a problem with the toilet. Because everyone in the house needs to use the toilet regularly. So when it isn’t working, it can be disheartening. One of the most common problems for a toilet is when the...
HealthStar-Tribune

Tyree: Will these pet peeves define your summer?

Prospects of a long, hot summer bring pet peeves to the surface. Surely someone besides me encounters deceptive packages of frozen microwaveable meat. “Tear here,” they cajole. So, you tear on the dotted line, only to discover that it’s an inch BELOW the grooves required to reseal the package. Are the designers at the meatpacking plant cross-eyed, or just bad with math? Instead of calculating how many insect parts per MILLION are allowable, they’re probably singing a Mary Poppins-ish, “A spoonful of thoraxes makes the sausage patties go down…”
Electronicsmomtastic.com

The Best Magnetic Calendars For Refrigerators

Magnetic refrigerator calendars are an invaluable tool for organizing your busy schedule. Each sheet is made with a dry-erase surface so that you can customize the month and weekdays with the correct date. They feature space to write reminders for important events, holidays, or appointments, and some even come with weekly planners or erasable shopping lists that allow you to get the whole family involved. There are many options available, so to help you make a great choice, we’ve researched the best magnetic calendars on the market to turn your refrigerator into your organizational command center.
LifestylePosted by
Rolling Stone

The Best Gas Grills For Your Backyard or Patio

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Grilling is an art form and if you’re going to be an artist, you should have the proper...
Chester, SCNews & Reporter

Tossing, twitching and running in your sleep

Good day Chester, Buddy here again the week addressing that age-old question of do dogs dream. Compared to our humans, dogs are regular Rip Van Winkles. Dogs sleep roughly 12 hours a day and rarely suffer from insomnia. During those hours of slumber you might see your dog twitch, bark softly or appear to be running in their sleep and wonder if they are really dreaming.
Lifestyletasteofhome.com

The Best Trash Bags to Contain Kitchen Messes

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Trash bags are one of those household essentials that you think you...
LifestylePosted by
Family Handyman

Your Guide To Flat Top Grills

During the height of the pandemic, one of the little joys of normal life that I missed was a proper breakfast from a local diner — all grilled on a flat top. Many other foods traveled fine in a takeout box, but not fried eggs and hash browns. Those do best fresh from the griddle, delivered with a piping hot cup of coffee. We made a point of sitting down to one of our first post-vaccination restaurant meals at a diner for that very reason.
EntertainmentA.V. Club

The chocolate river in Willy Wonka was a stinky, gross cesspool

In a world of pure imagination, you find yourself pretending that a stinky, brown-colored, shallow river is actually a decadent chocolate stream. It turns out the iconic chocolate river Augustus Gloop falls into in Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), wasn’t chocolate at all. Instead, it was a gross, leftover coffee-filled, shallow bed of water.
LifestyleSan Francisco Weekly

How to clean the mess after a function

It is worth choosing an environmentally friendly option because these harsh cleaners can pollute the air for hours. As you can see, there are many reasons to revolutionize your business and turn to professional cleaning services. If you used to think that providing professional cleaning services like Carpet Cleaning Stevenage is not worthwhile, now is the time to see how a cleaning office can help you make money across the board.
Recipesfitfoodiefinds.com

Refrigerator Pickle Recipe

Making and pickling your own cucumber pickles is easy. Here’s a pickle recipe for refrigerator pickles that you can make at home any time you want. Is there anything better than having a couple jars of delicious and crunchy refrigerator pickles in the fridge at all times? NO! We love this refrigerator pickle recipe because it leaves you with crunchy dill pickles every time.