DANNY TYREE: Is your refrigerator running?

Melty cheese is one of my all-time favorite things. The goo of a fantastic grilled cheese. That stretch of a great pizza with extra cheese. A pot of bubbling fondue. A heavy ladle of queso over a pile of tortilla chips. Mac. And. Cheese. Full stop. I am also an unapologetic fan of American cheese. I like it best for topping burgers, and do not stand betwixt me and a bowl of Velveeta Rotel dip or you might lose an arm. There is nothing at all wrong with American cheese, and I think those who deride it as "not food" are missing the point. Would I slap a brick of American on a cheese board? Nope. But I am an equal opportunity cheese lover, and my fridge always has some good old yellow American right there next to the triple cream brie and Bulgarian feta.