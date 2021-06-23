Assistant’s update to make scanning, reading current screen easier
Google Assistant regularly goes through a test to make sure the service works fine. The latest we know is about checking how it is now easier to read or scan a screen. The Google dev team has been working on these several changes that the Assistant actually receives. The latest set of updates include read aloud features and ‘what’s on your screen’. There is no big announcement yet but a source shared some changes spotted on the UI for the Assistant.androidcommunity.com