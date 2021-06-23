June 23 - Indiana unemployment sees slight increase

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate rose slightly in May to 4.0%, but continues to stay ahead of the national rate, which was 5.8% for the month. Indiana's unemployment rate rose 0.1% from the previous month and equalled its March level. However, it continues to be well below the early COVID-19 pandemic levels. In April 2020, Indiana saw the brunt of COVID-19 shutdowns that prompted mass layoffs, resulting in an unemployment rate of 17.5%. May 2021's 4% is well below May 2020's 12% as the unemployment rate started to steadily climb back down as economic activity resumed.