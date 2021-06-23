Borough employees protest 18 months without a contract
There were 10 people who turned up to be in the audience Tuesday night for the first full-fledged voting meeting of Indiana Borough council in 14 months. But first, they were among more than two dozen — including borough employees and friends and family of those employees — who gathered outside the Indiana Borough Municipal Building to protest the lack of a contract between the borough and Utility Workers Union of America Local 580.www.indianagazette.com