It's difficult to label George Strait's omission from Grand Ole Opry membership as a "snub," but the reasons he's never been an active participant are thought to be acute. Research from outlets such as Saving Country Music shows Strait has only played the Opry once in the last 40 years, a total that just edges the total of most people reading or listening to this week's Secret History of Country Music podcast. Membership requirements are lower than ever, with various ways to get around the minimum appearance total.