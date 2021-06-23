Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, MS

Mooreville man charged with weekend assault, carjacking

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZKHa_0adYAjb100

TUPELO • A Lee County man is facing at least five felony charges after a domestic situation escalated to car theft.

Lee County deputy sheriffs responded to a Highway 371 North Mooreville business around 9:30 p.m. on June 19 for a stolen vehicle and a hit-and-run. Witnesses at the business said a male suspect assaulted a female, then stole a vehicle, hitting two people and causing serious injuries to them as he fled the scene.

As deputies searched for the suspect and the stolen car, a separate call came in about someone breaking into vehicles and assaulting an employee at a business in the Saltillo industrial park around 11 p.m. Responding deputies took Aaron Ellis Osborn into custody.

Osborn, 25, of 122A Highway 371 Mooreville, was booked into the Lee County Jail on June 20 at 2:30 a.m. On Monday, he was formally charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of car burglary, carjacking and simple domestic violence.

During his initial court appearance, a judge set Osborn's bond on the new charges at $250,000. Osborn was out on bond for robbery at the time of his arrest. That bond will likely be revoked by the District Attorney's Office.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and Osborn could be facing additional charges.

Community Policy
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
4K+
Followers
311
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
Mooreville, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Mooreville, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Saltillo, MS
City
Tupelo, MS
County
Lee County, MS
Lee County, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Domestic Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...