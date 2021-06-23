History, heritage intertwine at Juneteenth celebration

The African American Heritage Society’s 17th annual Juneteenth celebration was Saturday at Pinkerton Park. In addition to the celebration, a new marker recognizing Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger’s actions and the freedom of 250,000 slaves in Texas was unveiled. The marker, located adjacent an existing Fort Granger marker, tells the “fuller story” of Granger’s link to the celebration of Juneteenth and to Franklin during the Civil War.