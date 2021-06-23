Commentary: History, like funerals, tends to soften up all the bad parts

Joshua 24:15b But as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD. Up here at Hume Lake Christian Camps they do a nightly meeting where kids sing songs and experience a story, either by way of video or acted out in a life drama. Then they hear from someone giving an inspiring Bible message. Well, last night, in Meadow Ranch Jr. High Camp, the speaker challenged the students with their need to believe in Jesus. He talked about how humanity is sinful, Romans 3:23 and that that sin leads us down an awful path, Romans 6:23. Yet as the second part of Romans 6:23 says, there is the gift Jesus provides when we believe, John 1:12. The speaker challenged students that if they were ready to believe they might as well make it public, so he asked those who had never made this decision of faith to stand. A couple of handfuls of kids stood up! I was amazed at their bravery. These are Jr. High students who can be so self-conscious, so worried about being singled out, so consumed by what people think of them, yet they took a stand for their faith. Wow! As I watched this, I thought, how brave! And we all should be so brave.