Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jesus

Commentary: History, like funerals, tends to soften up all the bad parts

By William Carter • Columnist
williamsonherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been to a lot of funerals over the years, and it’s just a sad fact of life that the older we get, the more often we have to say goodbye to family members or old friends and former co-workers. One thing that’s common after these funerals is that, inevitably,...

www.williamsonherald.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Girl Scout#Native Americans
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Related
ReligionDaily Telegram

Faithful Living: Our lots in life are held in God's hands

I remember every now and then as a kid we would draw “straws” or take turns selecting different sized toothpicks when deciding stuff. We would also — on occasion — have a neutral party think of a number between such and such, and ask the players to select a digit to see who could come the closest in being the first to do this or that.
theintelligencer.com

Commentary: Slices of life by Jill Pertler - Words to live by, part one: kindness

Seven months ago I started a journey I never thought I’d experience. My husband left this world after a brief and unexpected illness and I found myself drowning in grief. I’m still surrounded by water, but I’ve gradually pulled myself to the surface; most days I can keep my head above it all.
EducationPalm Beach Interactive

Letters: Study good, bad and ugly of history

The purpose of studying history is to learn from our past — the good, the bad and the ugly. At its foundation, history was a collection of dates and facts. Herodotus and Thucydides described events and people but left students to analyze and evaluate for themselves. This is paramount to teaching methodology — to instill critical thinking skills.
Mental Healthcarolinacoastonline.com

Commentary: Night terrors dredge up the ‘what-ifs,’ best ignored

As I was lying awake one evening experiencing what I call “night terrors” and hot flashes (yes, I get those at my age even as a male of the species), many thoughts came to mind. Most of them I forgot this morning as the light dawned, the quote by British statesman Winston Churchill coming to mind, “When I look back on all these worries, I remember the story of the old man who said on his deathbed that he had had a lot of trouble in his life, most of which had never happened.”
Charlotte County, FLfloridaweekly.com

“Century” is part history, part love letter to Charlotte County

James Abraham took my manuscript, threw it up into the air like a deck of cards, then gave me back “Ginga’Root Tea: An American Journey,” an ordered, causal, structured novel. Sure we developed transitions, wrote new scenes and constructed new chapters, but for the first time I could see what my book was meant to be. Mr. Abraham made that happen 15 years ago.
Virginia StateCape Gazette

Study all sources of history

My letter was in response to a previous letter which seemed to suggest that because the first Africans came as indentured servants and not slaves (though they were originally slaves) that the whole 1619 project was bogus. That was not my intention - just the opposite.Though Africans started out as indentured servants - they did end up as slaves with a brutal and horrible history.
ReligionGuard Online

A Nation Graced

Whatever “house” (Matthew 7:24) we build cannot stand unless it is built upon the foundation of God’s Word. A personal life, a business, a church, a school, a government entity or any organization must have God’s support or it is built “in vain” (Psalm 127:1). America’s founding fathers looked to God and His Book for the building blocks of our nation and trusted the Chief Corner Stone for its rectitude.
Religionoc-breeze.com

Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Be brave, take a stand

Joshua 24:15b But as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD. Up here at Hume Lake Christian Camps they do a nightly meeting where kids sing songs and experience a story, either by way of video or acted out in a life drama. Then they hear from someone giving an inspiring Bible message. Well, last night, in Meadow Ranch Jr. High Camp, the speaker challenged the students with their need to believe in Jesus. He talked about how humanity is sinful, Romans 3:23 and that that sin leads us down an awful path, Romans 6:23. Yet as the second part of Romans 6:23 says, there is the gift Jesus provides when we believe, John 1:12. The speaker challenged students that if they were ready to believe they might as well make it public, so he asked those who had never made this decision of faith to stand. A couple of handfuls of kids stood up! I was amazed at their bravery. These are Jr. High students who can be so self-conscious, so worried about being singled out, so consumed by what people think of them, yet they took a stand for their faith. Wow! As I watched this, I thought, how brave! And we all should be so brave.
Logan, UTcachevalleydaily.com

Commentary: Are we all victims of the selfie virus?

LOGAN – While attending a concert the other night, it occurred to me that America must be suffering from an epidemic of memory loss. Back in September of 1973, I saw one of Jim Croce’s last concerts before the legendary singer/songwriter died in a plane crash. It was a very low-key affair. Croce came out on a bare stage, sat on a chair and smoked, joked and sang for an hour or so.
ReligionNisqually Valley News

From the Hills: Breaking the Heart of God

Bob Pierce, the founder of World Vision and Samaritan Purse, is quoted as having said, “let my heart be broken by things that break the heart of God.” This week my heart was broken by a discovery made in British Columbia. From the mid 1800s to their closure in the...
Desiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
Religionlampasasdispatchrecord.com

A Great Awakening, turning to Christ, must begin now

The time is past due, driven by my sense of urgency, as led by the Holy Spirit through prayer, that it is a spiritual imperative that true believers in Christ must start a new work toward a spiritual awakening. There is an absolute imperative for Christians to reach out for Christ, and any American who cherishes freedom of worship, freedom of speech and liberty itself has an absolute imperative…
SocietyMonroe Evening News

Critical race theory is part of history

There has been an uproar among Republicans about critical race theory. I think they are unaware of what it is. Critical race theorists look at how the history of racism and discrimination in the United States still has an impact on the status of Blacks today. It is not “rewriting” history, but it is pointing out how the history that we have been taught has presented a biased view, whitewashed, some say, in such a way that it excludes many of the facts about how our country developed from the time the first settlers landed until the present. It is uncovering facts that have been ignored or intentionally suppressed about the role of slavery and racism in the shaping of our country. Critical race theory is meant to fill in those gaps and help us understand more completely how our nation got to be where we are in the 21st century.
ReligionNBC News

Right-wing pastor gets Covid after saying vaccines were part of 'mass death campaign'

A right-wing Florida pastor was hospitalized with Covid-19, weeks after saying vaccination efforts were part of a "mass death campaign." The pastor, Rick Wiles, wrote Tuesday on TruNews.com, where he propagates homophobic, racist and other hateful conspiracy theories, that he had Covid-19-related pneumonia and difficulty breathing. He said that he was being released from the hospital later that day but that his wife was "still very fatigued."
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.