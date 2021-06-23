Obituary: Joann D. Lewis Thompson Blair
Joann D. Lewis Thompson Blair died Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She’s survived by devoted family, including children Eleanor Lewis (Chester) Blair, Ralph (Machelle) Thompson, Robert Blair, Jeffery Blair Sr., Patricia Blair and Patrice (Brice) Cheatham; grandchildren Jamal (LaTonya) Blair, Tanesha (DeAndre) Mundy, Quinton (Brittany) Thompson, Essence Blair, Ebonee Hill, Whitney Blair, Fanniqua Moore, Jeffery Blair Jr., Justin Blair, Sydnee Blair, Marcus Campbell and Carmen (Shaon) Cheatham; 20 great-grandchildren; nephew, Ronald Stewart Sr.; brothers-in-law Donald and Ronald (Theresa) Blair; sisters-in-law Dorothy Graham and Delores Lenox; a host of devoted nieces, nephews and other relatives; devoted friends Steve and Kaye George and family; and the Cummins Street Church of Christ family.www.williamsonherald.com