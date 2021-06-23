Obituary: Joann D. Lewis Thompson Blair

Meghan McCain announced on Thursday's episode of "The View" that she is leaving the long-running ABC daytime talk show. "I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off. I'm here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season," she said, kicking off the episode with the news of her departure. "Covid has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way, at least for me, the way that I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."