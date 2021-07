I understand that the Addy Indy has a (rightful) interest in printing letters from across the political spectrum in order to promote “responsible debate,” but I am genuinely unclear about what is “responsible” in the letter by Mr. Jackson on CRT (Critical Race Theory) that ran in the June 10 edition. The problem with Mr. Jackson’s letter is that it is wholly incorrect about literally everything he claims about CRT, starting with the first sentence, and continuing for every sentence thereafter. CRT is not known as “Courageous Conversation.” It is not “instructed by teachers.” Unless primary education has started teaching legal positivism and legal realism in the past two weeks, no complex legal theories are taught in public schools. It has nothing to do with “self-loathing.”