'The Blacklist': Liz Confides in Ressler About a Tough Decision in Season 8 Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see what’s next for Raymond Reddington and Liz Keen?. To answer the second question, we are … but that brings us back to the first. There is unfortunately no new episode of the series on the air tonight, with the reasoning for that being that the final installments have been moved to Wednesdays. Do we question that decision? Definitely, especially when you consider that this past episode (entitled “Nachalo”) was one of the lowest-rated of the entire series. We still feel like some viewers just weren’t aware that new episodes were on, and that ended up damaging the show severely.