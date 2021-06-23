Cancel
'The Blacklist': Liz Confides in Ressler About a Tough Decision in Season 8 Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

KTVB
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiz has to make a big decision. The Blacklist closes out its eighth season Wednesday with a finale that may mean the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Titled "Konets" (Russian for "end"), Liz (Megan Boone) is forced to decide whether to go to the dark side one last time when Reddington "makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity."

www.ktvb.com
TV SeriesAlbia Newspapers

‘The Blacklist’ Finale: What Did You Think of Liz’s Ending? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Blacklist Season 8 Finale, “Konets.”]. After eight seasons, The Blacklist bid adieu to the rookie FBI agent-turned-criminal in the June 23 season finale of the series, just over a week after it was announced that Megan Boone would be leaving as a series regular after Season 8. Though the announcement shouldn’t have come as a major surprise — Boone was offscreen for a large portion of the season while Liz was on the lam as a fugitive — news of the co-lead’s (alongside James Spader) exit still caused shockwaves.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 22 (finale) talk

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see what’s next for Raymond Reddington and Liz Keen?. To answer the second question, we are … but that brings us back to the first. There is unfortunately no new episode of the series on the air tonight, with the reasoning for that being that the final installments have been moved to Wednesdays. Do we question that decision? Definitely, especially when you consider that this past episode (entitled “Nachalo”) was one of the lowest-rated of the entire series. We still feel like some viewers just weren’t aware that new episodes were on, and that ended up damaging the show severely.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 8 finale photo: Reddington & Liz’s talk

With The Blacklist season 8 finale airing in just a couple of days, the folks at NBC are finally deciding to share more info! Today, a number of new promotional photos were uploaded, and they prove further that Liz and Reddington make it out of their life-or-death crisis in one piece.
TV Seriesimdb.com

The Blacklist Finale: How Did Liz Keen's Story End? And Who Is Red, Really?

The following post contains major spoilers for The Blacklist‘s Season 8 finale. Proceed with caution!. Elizabeth Keen’s name was crossed off The Blacklist on Wednesday night — and it appeared to be done in permanent marker. More from TVLineThe Blacklist's Megan Boone Says Goodbye After 8 Seasons in Heartfelt Post:...
Newsweek
Newsweek

'The Blacklist': Why Megan Boone is Leaving as Liz Keen

The Blacklist is crossing out an original cast member, as Megan Boone is set to leave the show after eight years of playing rookie FBI agent turned fugitive Elizabeth 'Liz' Keen. Per Deadline, the actor is set to leave the show during the Season 8 finale on Wednesday, June 23.
TV SeriesPosted by
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Should we expect it to be final season?

As we all prepare for The Blacklist season 9, there is question that is out there more than any other: Is this going to be the final season?. The first thing we should point out is this: From a factual point of view, there is nothing out there suggesting that season 9 is the end. As a matter of fact, executives at studio Sony TV have already come out and said that they’re open to have the show around for many more seasons. Yet, they aren’t the only ones making the decision here.
TV SeriesEW.com

Cooper sees a path forward if Liz takes over for Red in The Blacklist finale sneak peek

Harold Cooper has an idea about how Liz can get back some of what she's lost on The Blacklist: take over for Red. In an exclusive clip from the crime drama's season 8 finale, the former Agent Keen (Megan Boone) gets some new perspective on what following in Reddington's (James Spader) footsteps could mean. As Cooper (Harry Lennix) tells her, she's a fugitive, but having control of Red's empire would give her options to maneuver out of her current predicament.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Blacklist Season 9 When Will It Premiere & Are There Teasers Out Yet?

Blacklist Season 9 is already in the works and following the unwanted and unhoped-for ending of Season 8, it changes the dynamic. Naturally, NBC fans seem keen on finding out more about the new season. Of course, fans know that profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) leaves the show. So, how will that play out given that Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) only wants to work with her? Well, the writers start work already, despite the departure of creator Jon Bokenkamp. So, when can fans expect the premiere, and are there any teasers out yet?
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Could a new character be added after Liz exit?

We know that Liz Keen won’t be a major part of The Blacklist season — so is anyone else going to be taking her place?. Before we dive too deep into this article, let’s begin by offering up some clarity: When we say this sort of thing, we are not in any way suggesting that Megan Boone’s character be recast. That would feel too repetitive of what we’ve had with Reddington changing his face, and we don’t love the messaging of the show saying that Boone is so expendable that she could be immediately replaced.