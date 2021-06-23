'The Blacklist': Liz Confides in Ressler About a Tough Decision in Season 8 Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
Liz has to make a big decision. The Blacklist closes out its eighth season Wednesday with a finale that may mean the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Titled "Konets" (Russian for "end"), Liz (Megan Boone) is forced to decide whether to go to the dark side one last time when Reddington "makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity."www.ktvb.com