Baseball Reference Database Now Has Negro Leagues Statistics
After Major League Baseball announced last year that the Negro Leagues from 1920 through 1948 would be recognized as major leagues, Baseball Reference undertook to add those figures to its database. Larry Lester reveals what it took to compile those statistics and reels off a list of some of the best Negro Leagues ballplayers. Most haven't received the recognition they deserve but the addition of their accomplishments in the statistics could rectify the oversight.www.kcur.org