Larry Householder's son among 19 applicants to fill expelled lawmaker's seat

COLUMBUS – A week after the Ohio House of Representatives voted to oust indicted lawmaker Larry Householder, his son Derek applied to be the next Rep. Householder. Perry County Commissioner Derek Householder was one of 19 who applied to represent the 72nd House District, which includes Coshocton and Perry counties and portions of Licking County. Derek Householder was first elected in 2020, aided by donations from his father's allies.