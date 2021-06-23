Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Mysteries of Mental Illness

Posted by 
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook at today’s most cutting-edge treatments for mental illness, and explore one of the most urgent fronts on the battle against mental illness: the fight for inclusion – a society more open to all kinds of minds and behavior, and free from stigma, based on the understanding that mental health exists on a spectrum.

video.wttw.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Mysteries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthkjzz.org

COVID-19 Adds To Mental Health Strain On Parents, Caregivers

Parents and unpaid caregivers of adults have long faced mental health challenges brought on by the stressors of their roles. A new study published by the CDC shows how COVID-19 may have intensified those struggles. In a survey of more than 10,000 parents and caregivers in December 2020 and February–March...
Mental HealthKTEN.com

Why the Right Language Helps Fight the Stigma Around Substance Use Disorder

Originally Posted On: Stigma Reducing Language for Substance Use Disorders – Sage Neuroscience Center (sageclinic.org) The adage “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never harm me,” is often wrong, especially when it is in the vein of mental health. It might be a surprise to learn, but substance abuse disorder (SUD) is a legitimate mental illness in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th (and most current) edition. Society paints those with substance use disorder as addicts and junkies. The world of psychology sees them differently—unwell people who need help and compassion, not disdain and ridicule.
TV & VideosTechnician Online

Bo Burnham’s “Inside” emphasizes isolation, struggles with mental illness

Bo Burnham is a former Vine star, YouTuber, comedian and celebrated filmmaker. He’s also the creator of Netflix’s newest comedy special, “Inside.”. Created, directed and produced by Burnham over the course of the last year, “Inside” is less of a comedy special and more of a variety show. The special addresses everything from the perils of the internet to corporate social responsibility, describing Burnham’s self-actualizations upon life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being shot entirely in one room, Burnham manages to create a different setting in each segment by using creative lighting and set design. The special is characterized by 20 stylized songs, set to synth beats and heartfelt ballads alongside abrupt transitions and an almost claustrophobic feel. “Inside” stresses how isolation provided Burnham with the opportunity to create, and the hectic pacing of the special embodies that train of thought.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Are People with Bipolar Disorder Violent? Debunking a Myth

On TV and in the media, people with bipolar disorder are often depicted as dangerous. Here’s what science says about violence and bipolar disorder. Stigma around mental health conditions still persists, especially when it comes to the concept of violence. In fact, a U.S. survey shows that up to 75%...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

At What Age Does Mental Illness Start?

A large-scale study investigates at what age different mental illnesses tend to start. Across all mental disorders, the average age of onset was 14.5 years. This shows that mental disorders start early, and early intervention can be helpful. Why it is important to know when mental disorders start. Knowing at...
Mental HealthHarper's Bazaar

How to talk to the men in your life about their mental health

To mark International Men’s Health Week 2021 (14 - 20 June), Agnieszka Walczuk, a head Coach at a leading workplace mental health organisation, Sanctus, shares her advice for talking to the men in our life about their wellbeing - as well how to identify the key signs that someone might be struggling and in need of some support.
Mental HealthPosted by
Forbes

Reversing The Stigma Of Mental Illness: Lessons From “Lived Experience”

In a college classroom filled with nursing students, a young man with disheveled hair and crooked glasses paces back and forth across the lecture platform, quietly speaking to himself. Students sit at attention, watching anxiously. I have seen the look on their faces before - wary observers, uncertain if they should be afraid. One cannot help but wonder what expression they might have if they were to encounter this young man on a sidewalk or in a parking lot. Would they take the time to ask him if he is ok? Or would they dial 911, fearful for their safety? Would responding police officer arrest him without asking enough questions? Any of these reactions are possible and plausible. But we are not on the street or in a parking lot, we are in a college classroom. I have been asked to talk about mental illness. I have learned that no one can educate people on mental illness like someone who has firsthand knowledge of living with a mental illness. Therefore, my presence is to support and encourage. My clients with “lived experience” can often do the teaching. Their voices can guide us.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Some Public Figures Have It All Wrong About Mental Illness

Mental health is not an “us or them” issue – nearly one in five adults live with a mental illness. It is irresponsible to suggest those with mental illness are dangerous when they are far more likely to be victims than perpetrators. We do need to better keep those with...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Is There a Connection Between Lyme Disease and Mental Illness in Teens?

Nearly one-third of all adolescents ages 13 to 18 will experience an anxiety disorder, and 8% of those will become severely impaired. The prevalence of major depressive disorder in adolescents in 2017 was 13.3%, with nearly 75% of those becoming severely impaired. Suicide has replaced homicide as the second most...
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

Commercial Video Games Could Help Treat Mental Illness

Summary: Inexpensive, commercial video games may help those suffering from anxiety and depression to combat their symptoms. Researchers found that, in addition to conventional games, virtual reality games could help people overcome mental health problems. Source: Lero. Popular video games have the potential to provide low-cost, easy access, effective and...
Grand Haven, MIGrand Haven Tribune

Momentum Center adds mental illness support group

The Momentum Center for Social Engagement has created a Mental Illness Recovery Support Group that meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at the venter, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Meetings run from 6-7:15 p.m. The support group provides a safe space for members and their advocates to...
Salt Lake City, UTdailyutahchronicle.com

Alexander & Kincart: Stop Policing Mental Illness and Neurodivergence

Nearly half of the people police officers kill have a mental or physical disability. This grim reality can’t continue. With 1 in 54 Utah children being diagnosed with autism, any police encounters they have will likely result in serious harm. It’s also worth noting that Black disabled individuals have a higher risk of being killed by an officer, given that “the combination of disability and skin color amounts to a double bind.”
Mental Healthumn.edu

Addressing men’s mental health

June is Men’s Health Month and the five major mental health problems, according to Mental Health America, are depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, psychosis and schizophrenia, and eating disorders. John Schipke from the Community-University Health Care Center (CUHCC) talks about why there is a stigma about men seeking help for their...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Is There a Link Between PTSD and OCD?

People may develop PTSD in response to witnessing or experiencing a distressing event. They often have recurring flashbacks of the event. About a quarter of people with PTSD also have OCD. People with OCD often have unwanted thoughts and develop repetitive behaviors to cope. Some people are more prone to...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Lawmakers fail those with mental illness

In response to “Bill that aimed to limit police traffic encounters, arrests dies” (June 17): Rooted in racial justice, Oregon House Bill 2002 contained important provisions born out of Disability Rights Oregon’s investigative work that would have helped safeguard the health and safety of people with mental illness. An investigative...

Comments / 0

Community Policy