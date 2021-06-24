Hurricane Helms Endorses Nikki Cross’ New Gimmick, Cross Responds
Hurricane Helms is a fan of Nikki Cross’ superhero-inspired gimmick, sharing his support for the new character online. As reported, Cross debuted the new look on this week’s Raw when she reteamed with her old bestie Alexa Bliss to earn a spot in the women’s Money in the Bank match next month. The new look has been polarizing online, and Helms — himself a former wrestling superhero, of course — posted to Twitter to point out that his character didn’t get over right away, either.411mania.com