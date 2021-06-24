Cancel
POTUS

Iran claims U.S. to lift all oil sanctions but State Department says 'nothing is agreed'

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtBUZ_0adY9pdt00
© Getty

Iran claimed on Wednesday that the U.S. would lift oil and shipping sanctions on the country but the State Department said nothing has been agreed to.

Iran claimed the concession was made during talks to renegotiate the Iran Nuclear Deal that President Biden is aiming to rejoin after former President Trump backed out of it.

"An agreement has been reached to remove all insurance, oil and shipping sanctions that were imposed by (former U.S. President Donald) Trump," outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, said.

But the State Department pushed back on the notion.

"During negotiations of this complexity, negotiators try to draft text that capture the main issues, but again, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," a State Department spokesman told Reuters.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday there was still a long way to go in the talks with Iran and other countries when it comes to a renegotiated deal.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas echoed Sullivan’s sentiments.

"We are making progress but there are still some nuts to crack," Maas said, according to Reuters.

Iran has been looking to have sanctions lifted as they have devastated the country’s economy.

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for comment.

The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
