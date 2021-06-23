NXT HITS & MISSES: 6/22 – Stark & Shirai vs. Kamea & Aliyah, Cole vs. Hayes, Gargano & Theory vs. Lorcan & Dunne, Monet vs. Lopez, Ever-Rise vs. Hit Row, KOR vs. Kushida, more.

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and it’s been a hell of a past several days for me as I attended the Frightgown virtual queer horror convention over the weekend (it was an absolute BLAST) and am enduring some absolutely BRUTAL heat up here in Portland. But NXT is not to be denied and we have a big show as the NXT Women’s Tag Team #1 contendership is on the line, Cameron Grimes is back in action, Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas try to take down Tian Sha and more! There’s a lot going on so without further ado, let’s get right into it.