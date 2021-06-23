NXT HITS & MISSES: 6/22 – Stark & Shirai vs. Kamea & Aliyah, Cole vs. Hayes, Gargano & Theory vs. Lorcan & Dunne, Monet vs. Lopez, Ever-Rise vs. Hit Row, KOR vs. Kushida, more.
Adam Cole was told to pick his opponent this week by William Regal. Tonight, he came out and said he wasn't going to start playing by the rules now and refused. Carmelo Hayes came to the ring and cited "Ruthless Aggression" while confronting Cole. With Adam Cole looking to be main roster bound sooner rather than later after a couple appearances on Main Event, it looks like he's giving a rub to someone that NXT is looking at in high regard. First Hayes debuted against Kushida, now he's challenging Cole while stealing John Cena's debut catchphrase? They clearly see good things for him.